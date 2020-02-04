The Vienna Town Council recently appointed Rochele Kadish to the Conservation and Sustainability Commission and Jessica Plowgian to the Pedestrian Advisory Committee.
Council members also recommended to the Fairfax County Circuit Court that George Creed be reappointed to the Board of Zoning Appeals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.