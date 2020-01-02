The Vienna Town Council recently made the following appointments to boards and commissions:
Linda Van Doorn was appointed to the Board of Architectural Review. Friderike Butler was appointed to the Town-Business Liaison Committee. Theresa Bachmann was appointed to the Windover Heights Board of Review.
In addition, the Town Council recommended to the Fairfax County Circuit Court that Dann Nash be appointed to the Board of Zoning Appeals.
