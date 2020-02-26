The town of Vienna’s $34.5 million bond sale this year still will be dominated by a $14.9 million expenditure for the construction and project management for a new Vienna Police Headquarters. But Vienna Town Council members on Feb. 24 made a few significant tweaks to the proposed bond package’s project list.
The Council agreed to put $1.5 million of the bond funds toward the purchase of late Council member Maud Robinson’s house at 124 Courthouse Road, S.W. Officials eventually hope to build a park at the site.
Another major addition to the bond list was $4 million for a potential property purchase, which as of yet remains confidential so as not to undermine the town’s negotiating position.
The Council also set aside $2.4 million for a potential public-private parking structure and mixed-use development at Church Street and Lawyers Road, N.W. The town’s spending would be supplemented by a $2.3 million Northern Virginia Transportation Authority grant.
Council member Nisha Patel asked the revised CIP plan should not reflect likely savings of between $400,000 and $700,000 from the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors’ decision to waive permitting fees associated with the police station’s construction.
Finance Director Marion Serfass recommended leaving the current plan intact for now.
“I want a bit more cushion right now,” she said.
As they have since 2015, Vienna Town Council members on Feb. 24 approved a $70,000 agreement to have Davenport & Co. serve as financial adviser to the town during the upcoming 2020 bond sale.
