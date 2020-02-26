A Vienna resident will be competing Wednesday on “Wheel of Fortune.”
Angela Ellis is a program manager for the Defense Contract Audit Agency, according to a news release.
She has been a Wheel Watcher for “as long as [she] can remember.” Her mother is an avid Wheel of Fortune fan, so Angela grew up tuning in with her. Angela started the path to be a contestant by attending a Wheelmobile event in Dulles.
“Wheel of Fortune” is broadcast on WJLA at 7 p.m.
Angela is appearing during “National Parks” week on Wheel of Fortune, featuring trips to scenic National Parks — from Mount Rushmore to the Grand Canyon — as prizes on the Wheel. The elaborate set is designed to look like a log cabin for this special week of shows, with props and decorations giving a nod to National Parks across the country.
Angela will be spinning the Wheel, calling out consonants and buying vowels to solve hangman-style puzzles and win once-in-a-lifetime vacations, new cars, and cash prizes!
In her spare time, Angela enjoys traveling, going to flea markets and spending time with family and friends. She is a mother of two with one grandchild, with another grandchild on the way.
