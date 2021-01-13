[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
An elderly woman and two cats died Jan. 12 during an early morning house fire on Lauren Lane, S.E., Vienna police said.
The Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department and Vienna police responded to the fire shortly after 3 a.m. Fire crews extinguished the blaze and found the female resident and the cats deceased inside the residence.
The Fairfax County Fire Marshal’s Office and Vienna Police Department still are investigating the fire’s cause.
Authorities have not identified the woman yet. Vienna police declined to provide the property’s address, citing an active investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.