[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The tourism-marketing organizations of Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William and Stafford counties on Aug. 10 announced the launch of SportsNOVA, a new regional sports-tourism partnership designed to market Northern Virginia as a premier destination for travel-sports events.
With the goal of generating economic impact and fostering community development in the region, the partners will work collaboratively to attract multi-sport and large single-sport events that can only be accommodated through a collective effort.
“As sporting events continue to be the catalyst for America’s recovery post-COVID, SportsNOVA is an innovative approach to creating a community collaborative to market Northern Virginia,” said Al Kidd, president and CEO of Sports ETA, the trade association for the U.S. sports-events-tourism industry. “SportsNOVA is a smart solution to attract event-rights holders to the area’s diverse portfolio of venues.”
Within a day’s drive of 50 percent of the U.S. population, Northern Virginia features an array of tournament-capable indoor and outdoor venues, from universities, megasportsplexes and arenas to sites with large clusters of rectangular and diamond fields, basketball and volleyball courts, sheets of ice, pools and other facility types.
Major sports venues include George Mason University; ION International Training Center, a 90,000-square-foot facility with two NHL ice sheets and 3,500-seats; PWC Stadium Complex, a Championship baseball stadium with three 300-foot softball diamonds and an eight-lane USA BMX Track; and Jeff Rouse Swim and Sports Center, a 76,000-square-foot sports complex housing a 50-meter Olympic pool.
To ensure the success of tournaments and competitions hosted in the region, the SportsNOVA team will provide event planners with a variety of support services, including assistance with sports-facility and hotel selection, tourism information and special offers, vendor recommendations, volunteer recruitment and event marketing and promotion.
Previously hosted events in the Northern Virginia region include the World Police and Fire Games, USA BMX East Coast Nationals, Senior PGA Championship, Virginian and WAGS Soccer Tournaments, Virginia Special Olympics Basketball Championships, and MYHockey Tournaments, among many others.
“It’s a huge benefit to Virginia whenever neighboring destinations can forge strategic partnerships to bid on and book major sports events,” said Danish Saadat, national sales and marketing manager for Sports Virginia, the Virginia Tourism Corp.’s sports-tourism division. “By ensuring a seamless planning and hosting experience for rights-holders and their athletes, SportsNOVA has set itself up to compete for and land major tournaments and competitions.”
For more information about the initiative, see the Website at www.sportsnova.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.