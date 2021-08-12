Longfellow principal brings a collaborative style to post

The 2020-21 school year was anything but normal, starting off all-online and then gradually working back to some in-person classes.
James Patrick, who last August succeeded retiring principal Carole Kihm as principal of Longfellow Middle School in McLean, is eager to kick off a more normalized school year this fall.
“I’m really enjoying it,” he said of his job. “Certainly, we’ve had our challenges – that would be maybe an understatement – but I love the community, staff, the students and their resiliency.”
Patrick and his staff began the last school year adjusting to distance-learning and eventually helped bring back students to the school part-time. The principal said he is eager this September to start up Longfellow Middle’s Student Advisory Council, which will listen to students’ views.
“I believe it’s not my school, it’s not the teachers’ school, it’s the students’ school,” Patrick said.
Longfellow’s 85 full-time staff members will serve about 1,300 seventh- and eighth-graders this fall. In addition to welcoming back teachers and holding open houses and orientations for students, Longfellow’s staff hopes to begin the school’s Jump Start program, which helps rising seventh-graders make the transition between elementary and middle schools, Patrick said.
“I think what makes this school special is the community,” he said. “There’s a real sense of pride here, a sense of willingness to help, to pitch in.”
Patrick grew up in the Alexandria area of Fairfax County and graduated from Hayfield Secondary School. He began his educational career as a social-studies teacher in Prince William County’s public schools, then spent eight years as a social-studies and physical-education teacher at McLean High School, where he also served stints assistant director and director of student activities.
From 2018 to 2020, Patrick was student-activities director at Lake Braddock Secondary School. A former football and track coach, he also has taught classes in the psychology of coaching as an adjunct professor at George Mason University.
Both of Patrick’s parents were teachers and school administrators, so he followed in the family’s tradition. Their advice to him, right before his first day of teaching: “Make sure you have a sense of humor” and “Meet kids where they are. Understand that they’re developing.”
Throughout his career, Patrick has exhibited strong conflict-resolution skills and fostered respectful, inclusive school cultures, wrote Region 2 Assistant Superintendent Fabio Zuluaga in introducing Longfellow’s newest principal last year.
Patrick also is a big advocate of Professional Learning Communities at schools, which encourage teachers to collaborate.
“It’s kind of like putting multiple heads together to get the best outcome for students,” he said.
Patrick earned a bachelor’s degree in history and education from the University of Rhode Island, then followed up with a master’s in education and doctorate in educational leadership and policy studies from Virginia Tech.
After workdays catering to Longfellow’s students, Patrick enjoys spending his off hours in activities with his five children, who range from preschool to ninth grade. Four of those children attend Fairfax County Public Schools.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.