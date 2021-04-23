[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Virginia chapter of the Sierra Club has endorsed the re-election bid of Del. Alfonso Lopez (D-Arlington-Alexandria), who is being challenged by Karishma Mehta in the June 8 Democratic primary.
Lopez “is a fierce advocate for environmental justice and climate change in the General Assembly and beyond,” said Connor Kish, legislative and political director for the organization, pointing to a host of legislative initiatives the incumbent has either patroned or helped shepherd to victory in Richmond.
Since winning office in 2011, Lopez “has continued to make environment and renewable-energy issues a top priority,” the organization said in its endorsement, issued on Earth Day.
