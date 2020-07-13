Lorton Community Action Center has received $2,500 from the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation to buy needed items for its food pantry and supplies for nutrition education courses.
“Ensuring that all our neighbors, from the infant who just entered our community to our oldest senior we serve has food on the table daily, access to nutrition education and support as they navigate through this pandemic is possible because of this grant from the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation,” said Linda Patterson, executive director of the community action center.
Through its Healthy Families Program, the center works to eliminate hunger and address nutrition-related issues that impact a household’s budget and the physical health of families. Households are given the tools to learn how to implement changes to food budgeting and preparation in accordance with a healthier lifestyle. In addition, registered families and seniors can receive weekly groceries through the center's food pantry, which ensures families receive healthy food options for meals and are not limited by their resources.
Established in 2001, the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation provides financial support for programs and organizations dedicated to feeding the hungry in the communities it serves. Since its inception, the foundation has awarded more than $12 million in grants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.