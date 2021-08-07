Madeira School preps for all-in-person new year

[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Fresh from a successful summer of gaining Fairfax County approval to make major capital improvements, Madeira School in McLean is gearing up for the fall academic year.
The private, all-girls school, which was founded in the District of Columbia by Lucy Madeira in 1906 and moved to its current McLean campus in 1931, will begin fall-semester classes Aug. 27.
Madeira serves students in ninth through 12th grades. While the school won’t list its official student tally until the first day of classes this fall, recent enrollment has been “very strong,” said spokesman Karen Joostema.
“We had a record number of applicants,” she said.
The new school year will feature a single, in-person academic program, rather than a hybrid program that includes remote learning, Joostema said.
“We successfully operated in person most of the 2020-21 school year and feel confident in our health protocols,” she said. “While we learned much about building community in new ways, we look forward to having the Madeira community all together in-person for the upcoming school year.”
Madeira this fall will introduce new courses, such as biofabrication and design; engineering and invention lab; kinesiology and printmaking. The school also will offer new activities such as e-sports and a global-activism group.
“Our teachers are excited to welcome all students to their classrooms and to deliver our academic program, a program which has only been made stronger by our increased knowledge of and strategic application of educational technology tools,” said M.A. Mahoney, dean of academics and faculty. “Our activity teachers are even more excited as they return to preparation for live performances and in-person athletic competition.”
Madeira School officials on June 8 obtained approval from the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors to implement several capital improvements on the nearly 376.2-acre campus at 8328 Georgetown Pike.
Upgrades will include:
• A new, three-story science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics (STEAM) building. This up-to-45-foot-tall facility, which will have 23,374 square feet of space and a 9,850-square-foot cellar, will replace an existing 8,800-square-foot science building.
• Seven four-level, stacked townhouses – with a total of 14 units – for faculty and staff members. The school will tear down an existing health center and a single-family home called The Laurels and build the new housing on that location. The health center will be transferred to an existing studio-arts building.
• A 20,000-square-foot, up-to-50-foot-tall stable and 58,000-square-foot indoor riding arena, to be built on the site of the existing 11,702-square-foot stables, which will be razed. Madeira also will build an 80-foot-diameter, up-to-40-foot tall “hot walker” for exercising horses, and regrade a nearby riding paddock to remedy drainage and erosion problems.
• Replacement of a two-story house called The Farmhouse with another two-story, single-family detached residence of up to 5,000 square feet, which will be located about 150 feet from the school’s entrance.
