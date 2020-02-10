The Madison Warhawks (22-0, 8-0) capped an undefeated regular season with a 70-30 road win over the Centreville Wildcats on Feb. 6 in Concorde District action.
Next for the girls basketball team is the district tournament, where the Warhawks will be the top seed.
The undefeated regular season is Madison’s first since the 1990-91 campaign, when the Warhawks finished 30-0 and won a state championship. The 22-0 start is Madison’s best since going 21-0 in the 2000-01 season.
In the win over Centreville, Alayna Arnolie had 14 points and three assists; Grace Arnolie had 11 points and five rebounds; Kiera Kohler had eight points and five boards; and Mia Chapman, Amalia Makrigiorgos and Kayla Dixon all scored seven.
Madison also defeated Westfield, 55-28, in district action last week. Grace Arnolie had 13 points and three rebounds; Alayna Arnolie had 12 points, six rebounds, three assists and two blocks; Tedi Makrigiorgos had nine points, three rebounds and three assists; Amalia Makrigiorgos had seven points and seven assists; Chapman had eight rebounds; and Kohler three blocks.
