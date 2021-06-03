Madison grads urged to chart own course in life

[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Everything happens for a reason, even the pandemic that upended James Madison High School students’ lives over the past year, senior Elenora Fiel told fellow graduates at the school’s June 1 commencement.
“Maybe the reason this all happened was to bring us together as Warhawk Nation,” Fiel said before the 532-member Class of 2021 received its diplomas at Jiffy Lube Live in Bristow.
Fiel ruminated on what “Warhawks” were and defined them as people who cared, were kind, supported others, worked to better themselves and their community, competes fearlessly and had infinite ideas to share.
Switching to online learning over the past year initially was exciting, but “we quickly realized how much we missed the after-school activities, crowded hallways and Friday Night Lights,” Fiel said. “Everyone says high school goes by quickly, and now we understand why.”
Ashley Anderson, a counselor at the school and an alumna of its Class of 2004, quoted former First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt: “Happiness is not a goal, it’s a byproduct.”
“I think she’s right,” Anderson said. “I think it’s more about the decisions that we make in life – not just the big ones, but the little ones we make each day when we wake up every morning.”
People often strive for things that constantly change, she said. “Happiness today can turn into not enough tomorrow,” Anderson said. “So do the things in life that you want to do. No second-guessing. Just do them.” Anderson urged the graduates always to gain everything they could from their experiences.
“Remember, you always have a choice,” she said. “Say yes when you can, say no when it doesn’t feel right, elevate others without elevating your privilege, continue to seek and [fight] those injustices you have been so passionate about your whole life, be the person you needed someone to be for you.”
Anderson finished with quotes from poet Maya Angelou (“Be a rainbow in someone’s cloud”) and author Julia Baird: “The most inspiring people are those who are the least obsessed with their own happiness, especially those who stride confidently across the globe to create, evoke or wrest from life what they will.”
Madison principal Greg Hood alluded to a series of old pop-music favorites in his send-off for the students.
“We all have those songs where we feel like they were written just for us,” Hood said.
Hood saw a poster for the Beach Boys at Jiffy Lube Live and thought “wouldn’t it be nice” if that band could welcome the students. He then let his imagination run freely, exhorting the seniors with song-lyric quotes from AC/DC, Maroon 5, Drake, KISS, Bruno Mars, Journey and Aerosmith.
“There are a lot of great songs out there by other people,” Hood said. “However, each of you has a unique and wonderful song inside of you. I encourage you to find your voice, write your song and beat to your own drum, because the world is waiting and listening to you.”
School administrators presented Madison Citizenship Awards to student-government representatives Braden Holt and Sydney Schumer. The pair are role models to their peers and exemplary citizens, school leaders said.
This year’s Faculty Award, and its $1,000 scholarship, went to Louize Bingi. School leaders said Bingi was keen on academic excellence, social justice, leadership and engagement.
School leaders also paid tribute to 176 honor graduates who earned cumulative grade-point averages of 4.0 or higher during their high-school years.
Although public-health conditions did not permit students to receive the traditional handshakes from school officials upon graduating, this did not seem to dampen the enthusiasm of the seniors who crossed the stage to receive their diplomas.
Following tradition, the seniors moved the tassels from right to left, then tossed their mortarboards skyward.
