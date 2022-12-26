The Vienna Police Department reports a number of mail thefts in recent days.
•• An employee at the Vienna Police Office, 200 Lawyers Road, N.W., told Vienna police on Dec. 11 that mail carriers had located packages on Abbotsford Drive, that had been delivered to other addresses in the town. The packages had been taken from various residences, opened and discarded, police said.
•• An employee at the Vienna Post Office, 200 Lawyers Road, N.W., told Vienna police that, sometime between Dec. 13 at 5 p.m. and Dec. 14 at 7 a.m., someone had pried open the mailbox at Lawyers Road and Church Street, N.W., and stolen all the mail.
[https://sungazette.news provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.