A malfunctioning refrigerator in a garage sparked a March 18 fire in Oakton that destroyed a luxury vehicle, Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department officials said.
The department dispatched units at 5:46 a.m. to the single-family house in the 9900 block of Vale Road. Arriving units found smoke showing from the two-story home’s garage and extinguished the fire. No civilians or firefighters were injured during the blaze, officials said.
Three occupants were asleep in the home when the smoke alarm sounded and alerted them to the fire. The occupants saw smoke coming from the attached garage, evacuated the home and called 911.
Investigators determined that the fire was accidental in nature and started in the garage. The cause of the fire was a malfunction within a refrigerator.
The fire displaced three occupants, who declined Red Cross assistance. The blaze caused about $137,500 worth of damage, which included a Lexus vehicle stored in the garage, officials said.
