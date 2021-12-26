[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
On Dec. 19 at 2:04 a.m., Vienna police officers were working cleanup of a previous accident at Maple Avenue, East, and Niblick Drive, S.E., when one of the officers attempted to give directions to a driver approaching the scene, police said.
The driver did not follow the directions and almost struck an office with his vehicle, police said.
Upon interaction with the driver, officers detected signs of impairment, and the driver failed to complete a series of field-sobriety tests, police said.
The driver was placed under arrest and refused to provide a sample of his breath, so a search warrant was obtained for the driver’s blood.
The suspect – a 46-year-old man from Frederick, Md. – was charged with driving while intoxicated, refusal to provide a breath sample and disregarding a signal by law enforcement.
