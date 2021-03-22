[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
A motorist was in the left westbound lane of Maple Avenue, E., on March 13 at 6:57 p.m. and attempting to turn left into the Glyndon Shopping Center when the man’s vehicle ran into the rear of another vehicle, Vienna police said.
Police interacted with the striking vehicle’s driver and found he possessed a fictitious identification and his driving privilege had been revoked in Virginia, officials said.
Police arrested the 49-year-old Vienna man and transported him to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, where authorities charged him with driving on a revoked license and possession of false identification.
Vienna police also issued him a summons for following too closely.
