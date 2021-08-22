[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Vienna police officers on Aug. 14 at 7:07 p.m. responded to a report that a man in the 400 block of Maple Avenue, W., was directing traffic and yelling at vehicles.
Police located the man, who was stumbling on the sidewalk. After speaking to the man, the officer detected signs of impairment.
Police arrested the 50-year-old Baltimore man and transported him to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, where authorities charged him with being drunk in public.
