An employee at Zoës Kitchen, 418 Maple Ave., E., told Vienna police on Aug. 12 at 1:15 p.m. that a man who previously had caused issues in the restaurant had entered the restaurant and begun screaming at one of the employees.
The man then allegedly attempted to assault the employee, police said. Another employee came to assist his co-worker and forced the man out of the restaurant.
The man was banned from the restaurant and police advised him that he would be arrested if he returned to the property. Police also informed the employee about the warrant process should she wish to pursue charges.
