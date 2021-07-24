[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
A person who was in the 3000 block of Graham Road in the Falls Church area on July 19 at 2:41 a.m. was approached by four men who began assaulting him, Fairfax County police said.
During the assault, the victim was stabbed, authorities said.
As officers arrived on scene, they found Walter Ventura Zelaya, 28, of Maryland, attempting to run from the area, police said. Officers arrested him and authorities have charged him with assault by mob.
Rescue took the victim to a nearby hospital for treatment of injuries not considered life-threatening, police said.
