[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Detectives from the Fairfax County Police Department’s Crash Reconstruction Unit continue to investigate a fatal pedestrian crash that occurred Oct. 11 around 10:29 p.m. in the 2600 block of Hunter Mill Road in Oakton.
Preliminarily, detectives determined that the accident occurred as the victim, David Yazdani, 32, of Oakton, was riding an electric skateboard northbound on Hunter Mill Road near Conejo Lane.
Detectives believe Yazdani lost control and fell into the southbound lanes of the road. A motorist driving a 2009 Hyundai Santa Fe southbound on Hunter Mill Road struck Yazdani, who was lying in the road. The driver of a 2007 Toyota RAV4 also was traveling southbound on Hunter Mill Road and struck Yazdani after the Hyundai.
Rescue personnel took Yazdani to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The drivers of both striking vehicles remained at the scene.
Detectives do not believe that speed or alcohol were factors in the crash for the pedestrian or the drivers.
Police ask anyone with information about this crash to contact the Crash Reconstruction Unit at (703) 280-0543.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.