[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Vienna police officers responded Aug. 23 at 8:44 p.m. to assist a Metrobus driver who reported that a man was refusing to leave the bus in the vicinity of Maple Avenue, E., and East Street.
Officers on the scene spoke to the man, but he continued to refuse to comply with the directions of the bus driver. Police escorted the man escorted out of the bus.
The man then proceeded to wait for the next bus to arrive, and once inside the second bus, he refused to comply with the safety directions of the bus driver once again, police said.
While officers were attempting to arrest the man for disorderly conduct, he allegedly assaulted the officers, police said.
Police transported the 66-year-old Alexandria man to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, where authorities charged him with disorderly conduct and assault on law enforcement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.