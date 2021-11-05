[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
George Hunt nearly lost his life after a vehicle crash on Nov. 6, 2020, but two Vienna police officers saved him.
Master Police Officer Kenny Smith and Officer Dale “Chip” McElhatten were working at the accident scene on Maple Avenue when Hunt began to walk away, collapsed and appeared to go into cardiac arrest.
Smith and McElhatten called for medical attention and began performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation on Hunt and re-established his pulse and breathing. Emergency Medical Services arrived, took over life-saving efforts and transported Hunt to an area hospital, where his condition stabilized. He subsequently recovered.
On June 15 this year, the Greater Reston Chamber of Commerce honored McElhatten and Smith at the 43rd annual Valor Awards, giving each a Life-Saving Award.
Hunt thanked the officers and presented them with commemorative plaques at the Nov. 1 Vienna Town Council meeting.
“In the blink of an eye, these officers took life-saving measures,” said Hunt, who was 59 at the time of the accident.
“We are glad you are with us today,” Mayor Linda Colbert told Hunt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.