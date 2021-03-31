Marshall grad boosts sustainability, university in new video

[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Vienna native Breanna Fulton, an Arizona State University (ASU) sophomore majoring in sustainability and urban planning, recently helped promote the university in an hour-long episode of a new show that now is streaming on Amazon Prime Video and Roku.
Fulton’s video was one of 18 produced at ASU for “The College Tour,” which is hosted by Alex Boylan, the 2002 co-winner of “The Amazing Race.” Fulton narrated a 3-minute-long video titled “How is ASU leading the world into a sustainable future?”
A 2019 George C. Marshall High School graduate, Fulton said she decided to attend ASU after her mother told her she needed to tour its campus while visiting the Phoenix area.
“The campus was gorgeous,” she said. “Everyone seemed so nice.”
ASU was the first school that popped up on a Web search she did for her future major, and it has the best sustainability program in the nation, Fulton believes.
“We were actually the first school of sustainability in the country and we have so many opportunities here,” she said.
Students in that program have access to an adviser who matches them with many internship opportunities. ASU’s School of Sustainability also is embedded with a Tier 1 research institution in one of the country’s largest metropolitan areas, Fulton said.
ASU already is carbon-neutral and aims to be “climate-positive” – i.e., save more greenhouse-gas emissions than it emits – by 2035, she said. “Sustainability is super-important and exciting to me because it’s a growing field and it’s literally our future,” Fulton said. “I’m excited to be part of that change.”
To view Fulton’s video, find it near the bottom of the page at https://yourfuture.asu.edu/college-tour.
