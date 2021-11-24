Marshall High choirs put spotlight on Disney in upcoming concert

[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The George C. Marshall High School Choir brings the magic live on stage with a Dec. 10-11 production of “Disney in December,” a high-energy performance, complete with costumes and choreography, of favorite Disney songs by 105 students.
Marshall five award-winning choral ensembles who will perform songs from popular Disney movies, such as “Almost There” (“Princess and the Frog”), “I’ve Got a Dream” (“Tangled”), “Cruisin’ for a Bruisin’” (“Teen Beach Movie”) and many more. Performances will include large and small ensembles as well as solo spotlights.
“After nearly two years without live performances, choir is the kind of fun, uplifting programming we need at this moment and our ‘Disney in December’ production is something all members of the family can enjoy,” said Kelli Pierson, director of Marshall’s choir programs.
Performances are Dec. 10 and 11 at 7 p.m., which shows running approximately 100 minutes with intermission. A free 40-minute children’s show, which includes a costume contest for attendees, is slated for 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 11.
Reservations are required for evening performances and can be secured online at www.marshallhighschoolchoir.org at suggested donation amounts of $10 for adults, $5 for students and young children. Custom donations are also accepted. Ticket reservations are not required for the children’s show.
For information, see the Website at www.marshallhighschoolchoir.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.