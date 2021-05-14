[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Amna Imran, a senior at George C. Marshall High School, has been selected as the 2021 recipient of the STEM Excellence Award by the McLean area branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW).
The award is presented to a female student or team from a high school in the McLean area with an outstanding project in the field of engineering entered in the Fairfax County Regional Science and Engineering Fair Imran was honored for her entry, “The Relationship Between External Temperature and the Useful Power Output of a Small Electric Motor Lifting a Constant Mass to a Constant Height.” She was motivated to investigate this issue based on her experiences living in Pakistan until the age of 15.
In addition to receiving the AAUW STEM Excellence Award, Imran received five other awards for her project at the Regional Science and Engineering Fair, including one from the D.C. chapter of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers.
Imran, who was honored at the May 8 meeting of the McLean AAUW, plans to study bioengineering at the University of Pittsburgh.
For more information on the American Association of University Women and the McLean area branch, see the Website at http://mclean-va.aauw.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.