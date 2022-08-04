George Mason University’s Center for Humanities Research is among 18 recipients of grants totaling $153,200 being presented by Virginia Humanities to non-profit organizations across the commonwealth.
“Our grantees connect us to new ideas, new perspectives, to pieces of the Virginia story we did not know and to communities in parts of the state we would have difficulty reaching otherwise,” said David Bearinger, senior director of Grants & Global Virginia Programs for the organization. “Seven of the grants in this most recent cycle are to organizations that have never received support from Virginia Humanities before. We are grateful to these and to all our grantees over the past 47 years, as indispensable partners nourishing every aspect of our work statewide.”
The $10,000 grant to Mason is designed to support “Alienation and Belonging: Shifting Cultural Landscapes in Northern Virginia,” including an initial group of oral-history interviews exploring the story of Northern Virginia by centering the voices and perspectives of immigrants and refugees, as well as indigenous persons from other parts of the world now living in the region.
Also in Northern Virginia, the Arlington Historical Society has received $5,000 for its “Memorializing the Enslaved in Arlington,” the first phase of a longer-term effort to identify the men, women and children who were enslaved in Arlington County; to uncover what can be learned about their lives; and to memorialize their lives through markers installed in locations countywide.
For information about the grants program, see the Website at VirginiaHumanities.org/grants.
