George Mason University has signed an agreement with Germanna Community College, bringing the inaugural “Mason Academy” program to Virginia students.
The Mason Academy is a localized, guided degree-transfer program in alliance with a Virginia community college. The partnership was formalized during a signing ceremony at Germanna’s campus in Fredericksburg on June 6.
“Education and success should be available to everyone,” Mason president Gregory Washington said. “We are committed to providing pathways for all Virginians, through education and business, and to ensure students are equipped in addressing the grand challenges to our planet and society.”
“The new Mason Academy offers Germanna graduates a pathway and a supportive bridge to a bachelor’s degree at a top university,” Germanna Community College president Janet Gullickson added.
The community college’s Everywhere initiative is an 100-percent online program that has been particularly successful in enrolling male students, a demographic that’s declined at most colleges around the country, with a high student success rate, college officials said.
