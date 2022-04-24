Mason Opera at George Mason University will present Giacomo Rossini’s “La Cenerentol” with performances Friday, April 29 at 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday, April 30-May 1 at 2 p.m. at the Harris Theatre, located on the Fairfax campus of the university.
The opera – of the classic Cinderella tale – premiered in 1817 and features “the spirited ensembles and florid, bel-canto style of singing made famous by Rossini as the leading composer of his day,” university officials said.
In addition to professional performers, the opera will feature the talents of vocal and instrumental students from the Mason Opera and Mason Symphony Orchestra.
Tickets are $20 for adult, $15 for seniors and $5 for youth. Masking is required, and proof of COVID vaccination or a negative COVID test result is required.
For information, see the Website at www.cfa.gmu.edu.
