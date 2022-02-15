George Mason University is hosting a jazz festival on Saturday, Feb. 26 throughout the day at its Fairfax campus.
Events will include a closing performance featuring the U.S. Army Blues Jazz Ensemble at 7 p.m. and a host of other clinics and performances that are free and open to observers.
For information, see the Website at https://music.gmu.edu/visit-us/mason-jazz-festival/.
