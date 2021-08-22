[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Vienna police on July 29 at 10 a.m. observed a massage therapist at Vienna Green Spa, 111 Church St., N.W., Suite 202B, performing a massage without a town permit or a certified state license.
Police on Aug. 13 obtained two misdemeanor warrants for the message therapist charging her with having no town massage-therapy license and practicing massage therapy without a certified state license.
Police on Aug. 17 served the warrants on the 55-year-old Burke woman and released her on her signature.
