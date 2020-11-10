As they have several times in the past, McLean Citizens Association (MCA) board members on Nov. 4 passed a resolution urging Fairfax County supervisors to monitor the county’s pension programs and look for savings to bridge the gap between available funds and what’s owed.
“The fundamental problem, which we cite in this resolution, is that the Fairfax pensions are remarkably more generous . . . than all of the surrounding jurisdictions,” said Dale Stein, chairman of MCA’s Budget and Taxation Committee.
County officials manage three funds – the Employees’ Retirement System, Police Officers Retirement System and Uniformed Retirement System – that supply pensions for about 30,000 active, retired or terminated employees.
As of June 30, the end of fiscal year 2020, the county had $7.3 billion in investments to pay for $10.1 billion in pension obligations, leaving $2.8 billion in unfunded liabilities. Unfunded pension obligations grew $100 million between 2010 and 2015, but have risen by $1 billion since then, according to MCA’s resolution.
Unfunded pension liabilities have grown because the total number of participating employees keeps increasing and they have been earning more benefits than anticipated, in part because they live longer than earlier assumed.
The resolution also expressed MCA’s concern about county contributions toward those funds, which have risen markedly in the last decade.
The county’s cash payment to the three pension plans were $172 million in fiscal 2011, climbed to $262 million in fiscal 2015 and rose to $355 million in fiscal 2020. Employees’ contributions, however, have not grown significantly during that period, the resolution read.
The three pension plans’ rates of return also have lagged expectations, MCA members said.
Large county cash contributions toward the pension plans may be overshadowing out other needed investments in employee pay, schools, public safety, parks and recreation, and affordable housing, the resolution read.
A study completed in 2012 by Aon Hewitt, commissioned by the county, found that Fairfax County’s pension plans paid benefits about two-thirds greater than those of six neighboring jurisdictions, the Virginia Retirement System and the federal government, MCA’s resolution read.
County officials have modified some pension-plan provisions in recent years. Employees hired after Jan. 1, 2013, have had a minimum retirement age of 55 (up from the previous 50) and become eligible for full benefits only when their age and number of years served equaled 85 (up from the previous 80).
MCA members added, however, that a subsequent early retirement option effectively may have resulted in a combined total of 75 years, with no minimum age and no penalty.
Supervisors also have eliminated the one-time 3-percent annuity increase in all three pension plans for new employees hired on or after July 1, 2019. In addition, supervisors eliminated the pre-Social Security supplement for employees who were hired on or after that date and now are participating in the Employees’ Retirement System and Uniformed Retirement System.
While commending county supervisors for their recent pension-plan modifications, MCA’s resolution recommended that supervisors consider the following changes next year and implement them in 2022. MCA urged supervisors to:
* Update the 2018 Retirement System Review in the coming months to discern possible changes that could limit the pension plans’ net cost and growth rates so as not to exceed those of nearby jurisdictions. The review also more accurately should estimate the size of the county’s pension obligations and the contributions needed to meet them, according to the resolution.
* Have the above review conducted by an independent task force made up of financial and personnel professionals who are experienced with retirement plans and have not been employees of the county or its school system, MCA’s resolution read.
* Hire an independent, reputable actuarial-pension consultant – again not having been employed by the county or its schools – to recommend to the task force detailed pension-plan changes that would be consistent with best practices and provide county employees with competitive and favorable total compensation.
Fairfax County eliminated a 3-percent annual increase that had been implemented before calculating retiring employees’ annuities, as well as a pre-Social Security benefit.
“We are trying to educate the public about this and urge our elected officials to make the hard decisions and revise the [pension] plans so that they won’t bankrupt the county, force taxes even higher or crowd out other important programs and needed spending, including raises for employees,” said MCA president Robert Jackson.
MCA passed the resolution with little dissension, but no exact count was available.
The Budget and Taxation Committee plans to produce a similar resolution regarding the county school system’s pensions, plus another that will suggest improvements in the data used for the schools’ pension calculations, Stein said.
Pension reforms can help the county preserve its coveted AAA bond rating, about which the agency Moody’s has expressed reservations, he said.
“We need to do something so the county does not inadvertently reach a crisis point,” said Stein, who ran Amtrak’s pension plan for 13 years.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
