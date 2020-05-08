McLean Citizens Association board members on May 6 approved a proposal by the group’s Executive Committee to contribute $1,000 to Share Inc. of McLean.
The non-profit group provides food and essential living expenses – including assistance with mortgages, rents and medical, dental and utility bills – to low-income families in the community. According to a summary accompanying MCA’s item, the non-profit’s food distributions in McLean have more than doubled during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Literally, these are people who live in McLean and the broader area,” including Great Falls, said MCA president Dale Stein. Share Inc. will require potential aid recipients, who are referred by Fairfax County, to verify they live in those areas, he said.
Share Inc. operates out of McLean Baptist Church’s basement and has an all-volunteer staff with very little administrative overhead, allowing the vast majority of cash contributions to be put toward food distribution and other benefits, he said.
“It is one of the most efficient charities I think that we could possibly find,” Stein said.
The executive committee originally proposed that MCA’s contribution match, dollar-for-dollar up to $1,000, donations made by the association’s board members and other members, as well as local residents. The minimum amount donated would have been $500.
Board member Debbie Matz liked the idea, but wondered if the association could be more generous with its contribution. She suggested a minimum donation of $1,500, plus another $500 if other donors did not provide at least a $1,000 match.
Board member Jeff Barnett concurred and said the donation may not be the final one MCA needs to give during the ongoing pandemic.
“We don’t know how long this is going to last,” he said.
Board member Sally Horn suggested making an initial donation of $1,000, then forming a committee to encourage additional contributions from the community.
Based upon input from board members during the meeting, Stein said it already was likely that MCA would receive a $1,000 match for its donation, and could contribute that amount immediately.
The board voted unanimously, with two abstentions, for an initial $1,000 donation.
“I am very grateful for your generosity and I really do think this is good for our community and for MCA,” Stein said.
MCA treasurer Bill Crosby urged members to send donation checks directly to Share Inc., because ones made out to MCA would not be tax-deductible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.