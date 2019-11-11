The McLean Citizens Association is not keen on a proposed Fairfax County zoning amendment that would reduce parking requirements for the county’s four largest shopping centers.
In an Oct. 30 letter to the Fairfax County Planning Commission, MCA president Dale Stein called for the county to exempt the two main Tysons shopping centers from the new mall-parking-lot requirements, conduct a parking study specific to those malls and obtain public input before acting to reduce parking requirements at those locations.
A report by county planning staff recommended a minimum parking requirement of between 2.5 and 3 spaces per 1,000 square feet of gross floor area for shopping centers having at least 800,000 square feet of space. In Fairfax County, that would apply to Fair Oaks and Springfield malls, Tysons Corner Center and Tysons Galleria.
County staff suggested a parking requirement 2.8 spaces per 1,000 square feet, which would be down from the current standard of 4 spaces. The amendment also would reduce the gross-floor-area threshold from 1 million square feet to 800,000, putting it in line with industry standards for large commercial shopping centers.
“Overall, the changes will provide Fairfax County’s largest commercial retail centers additional flexibility to react to a changing retail marketplace,” the staff report read.
Staff based their recommendation on available industry and jurisdictional parking data and parking-utilization counts conducted by Taubman Co. at Fair Oaks Mall.
An analysis by Nelson/Nygaard found that less than 65 percent of parking spaces at Springfield and Fair Oaks malls were occupied during peak hours.
MCA members said the situation in Tysons is different. At Tysons Corner Center, where an electronic system monitors how many parking spaces are available, those indicator signs sometimes show few or no open spaces, Stein’s letter read.
“Based on the experience of many of our members, it seems that it is frequently difficult to find a vacant space at the two Tysons malls even during normal weekends throughout the year,” according to the letter. “During holidays, the parking demand appears to often exceed capacity.”
The Planning Commission will review the proposed parking changes at its Nov. 13 meeting, which begins at 7:30 p.m. The Board of Supervisors is slated to take up the matter on Dec. 3 at 4 p.m.
