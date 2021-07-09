[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The McLean Citizens Association’s board of directors on July 7 passed a resolution generally supportive of a proposed townhouse development at 7700 Leesburg Pike, but sought changes to bolster pedestrian safety and discourage cut-through traffic.
EYA Development LLC, in coordination with property owner 7700-04 Leesburg Pike Associates LLC, is asking Fairfax County to rezone the 6.7-acre site to permit construction of 104 attached townhouses, including nine affordable units.
The property, located across Route 7 from George C. Marshall High School, now is home to a large office building that has not had full tenancy for several years and would be razed to make way for the housing units, MCA’s resolution read.
The site is located outside of the area covered by the Tysons Comprehensive Plan and hence not subject to the special rules that pertain there, MCA leaders said. About 36 percent of the property would remain open space under the proposal.
The townhouses would be offered in a range of sizes, from 14 to 24 feet wide, and have options for elevators. The market-rate units likely would sell for between $800,000 and $1 million, while the affordable units would cost between $250,000 and $300,000, according to MCA’s resolution.
Each unit would have a two-car garage and the property would feature an additional 72 surface-parking spaces. Seventeen of those spaces would be removed, however, if the county government implemented its plan for bus rapid transit along Route 7, which would entail widening the road.
While the site’s existing office building generated nearly 1,700 vehicle trips per day when fully occupied, the proposed development likely would produce fewer trips, MCA members said.
The MCA board expressed several reservations about the application. The association’s resolution opposed the possible connection of service roads along Route 7, which MCA members feared would lead to increased cut-through traffic.
Another section of the resolution called on Fairfax County and Virginia Department of Transportation officials to work with St. Luke’s Church and the owners of a property at 7600 Leesburg Pike to extend sidewalks and integrate crosswalks in the vicinity and improve safety for students and other pedestrians transiting the intersection at George C. Marshall Drive and Route 7.
The resolution also asks the applicant to begin coordinating with Fairfax County Public Schools at the time of site-plan application, instead of construction, and provide the planned $588,576 contribution to the school system upon receipt of the building permit.
By a narrow 18-17 vote, MCA board members removed a section of the resolution that would have opposed the inclusion of rooftop terraces for units where standard 200-square-foot privacy yards could not be provided.
Fairfax County planning officials have not yet written a staff report for the proposal. The county’s Planning Commission is slated to review the application Oct. 27, but no date has been listed for a Board of Supervisors public hearing.
