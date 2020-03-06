The McLean Citizens Association (MCA) board of directors got down to business quickly March 4, approving resolutions that touched on a redevelopment proposal and a proposed county-government plan amendment.
Valo Park: The MCA board approved a resolution supporting plans by the Tamares Group to convert the former Gannett/USA Today headquarters building at 7950 Jones Branch Drive in Tysons into a commercial building with restaurants, retail, conference spaces and a fitness center.
The applicant would repurpose 25,000 square feet on the ground floor of the 821,881-square-foot building, now known as Valo Park, into two restaurants. An additional 18,000 square feet would be converted into a publicly accessible fitness center.
Tamares Group also would like to provide a 6,000-square-foot conference center and 2,000-square-foot auditorium on the building’s first floor. These spaces would be publicly available for business and community meetings and conferences.
The applicant also would upgrade the lobby and common areas of the iconic glass building and provide a new coffee shop and two outdoor seating areas, which could be used for work and collaboration.
Although a previous proposal to put a brew pub atop the building’s parking garage failed, the applicant hopes one day to put a restaurant on the garage at some point, Jackson said.
MCA’s resolution asked Fairfax County officials to impose additional conditions on two proposed building-mounted tenant-identification signs facing the McLean Hamlet neighborhood across the Dulles Toll Road. Such restrictions could govern the signs’ color, brightness and illumination hours.
The current lighted tenant-identification sign facing McLean Hamlet is 160 square feet. Board member Wade Smith, who cast the only vote against the resolution, joked that the existing identification signs appear to be visible only from the neighborhood, but not the toll road.
The proposed identification signs (there also would be two facing Jones Branch Drive) could be 200 square feet and lighted on a by-right basis.
“We’re kind of dancing on top of the fence here, because the signs are by-right,” said Rob Jackson, who chairs MCA’s Planning and Zoning Committee.
Plan Amendment for Wolf Trap Nursery Site: MCA board members also unanimously supported a resolution on a proposed Fairfax County plan amendment that would open up the possibility for converting a property at 9439 Leesburg Pike north of Vienna into a continuing-care facility.
The 6.72-acre property long has been used by Wolf Trap Nursery. A draft plan amendment released by Fairfax County officials in February would allow an option for construction of a continuing-care facility with a floor-area ratio (FAR) of up to 0.65, versus the maximum 0.4 FAR allowed in low-density residential areas.
The proposed plan amendment found the continuing-care facility would generate fewer peak-hour vehicular trips than the current nursery operation, but more trips than the plan’s currently recommended residential use for the site.
The county’s draft plan amendment suggested having setbacks of more than 75 feet for the property’s eastern and southern boundaries, installing substantial screening and buffering to shield neighboring single-family homes and preserving the property’s mature trees to the greatest extent possible.
Continuing-care facilities in residential districts like the one where the property is located typically can be up to 75 feet tall under the county’s zoning ordinance, according to MCA’s resolution.
Other conditions recommended by county planning officials include limiting building height to three stories along Leesburg Pike; but tapering the height down to two stories on the southern border; and locating surface parking, loading docks and outdoor waste receptacles in ways that minimize visual and noise impacts for neighbors.
In addition to supporting the county’s condition for screening and buffering, MCA’s resolution urges the county to explicitly limit the site’s vehicular access to Leesburg Pike and preclude internal driveways between the facility’s main building properties along the southern border.
A continuing-care facility would cater to a rising demand in the area, according to the resolution.
“Demographics, market studies and low vacancy rates at nearby operating facilities all indicate a great and growing need for a variety of senior living and care options in the Greater McLean area,” the resolution read.
