The McLean Citizens Association board of directors passed a resolution with a laundry list of suggestions for Fairfax County’s Zoning Ordinance Modernization (zMOD) Project.
Begun in 2017, the project aims to update the county’s 40-year-old zoning code by making it more readily comprehensible; offering users a streamlined document with tables, graphics and hyperlinks; and modernizing permitted regulations and uses, the resolution read.
But while the proposal contains a “number of commendable provisions, others are either undesirable or should be further evaluated for their value and impact on communities,” according to MCA’s resolution, which passed nearly unanimously.
MCA members liked proposed zMOD elements that would provide a zoning framework for new technologies such as solar-power facilities, electric-vehicle charging and data centers, “last-mile” hubs for goods distribution and private collection of solar energy as an accessory use in residential zones.
MCA’s resolution also backed the zMOD proposal’s intent not to limit, interfere with or invalidate easements, covenants or other agreements between parties.
Some of those, such as ones involving homeowner associations, run with the land and are binding on the associations’ property owners, MCA members said.
In addition, MCA supported zMOD’s proposed rear-setback requirements for residential corner lots.
The association proposed such rules to prevent overbuilding on such sites.
The association backed higher maximum building heights in commercial-revitalization districts, provided there are definitive standards for height calculation (including affordable and workplace housing units) and limited vertical additions to 10 percent for penthouse areas covering mechanical equipment.
MCA favored the addition of provisions establishing that merely covering inoperative vehicles with tarpaulins or fitted covers did not qualify them as “fully screened from view.”
MCA’s resolution opposed a slew of the zMOD proposal’s provisions on these topics:
• Accessory living units (ALUs): MCA opposed a provision that would let the Board of Supervisors remove the existing requirement that residents either in the principal residence or ALUs be at least 55 years old or disabled. MCA also did not wish for supervisors to have the option of exceeding ALU size limitations if the units would fully use the basement or floor area.
“Basements with their own entrances effectively create duplex dwelling units,” the resolution read.
The ordinance should enforce size limitations on basements with separate entrances, except in cases of family members age 55 and older or disabled people, according to the resolution.
Board member Steve DelBianco, who served as case manager for the resolution, said MCA was aiming to preserve the current arrangement for such units.
“We are trying to resist what the county’s consultant wanted to do, in terms of social engineering, to solve affordable-housing problems through allowing virtually any residents in the county to simply obtain an administrative permit to create an apartment for any number of unrelated adults,” he said.
• Home-based businesses: MCA’s resolution opposed allowing up to four customers on-site at home businesses at one time and up to eight total in one day. Association members favored no more than two customers on-site at once and a maximum of six per day.
MCA did not favor allowing by-right displays of up-to-12-square-foot permanent yard signs, saying commercial-signage regulations should be different from ones designed for personal expression.
The association also opposed letting home-based businesses obtain permits for up to 21 days of special events in residential areas.
MCA acknowledges such businesses are becoming more popular, but was encouraging careful regulations to avoid “increasing and problematic commercialization in the residential zones,” said Scott Spitzer, chairman of MCA’s Planning and Zoning Committee.
“We are trying to balance here between the expectations of the neighbors who bought homes in the residential district, versus trying to be supportive of those who want to earn money out of a home-based business,” DelBianco said.
• Freestanding accessory structures: MCA opposed allowing an unlimited number of accessory storage structures by-right if the combined enclosed area reached at least 50 percent of the principal structure’s gross floor area.
MCA also was against allowing county supervisors to permit freestanding accessory structures to be 25 feet tall by-right. Instead, the zMOD ordinance should allow a by-right height of up to 15 feet for lots of less than 36,000 square feet and allow the county’s Board of Zoning Appeals to approve special permits for height increases.
• Administrative permits: MCA favored maintaining the existing public-hearing process for allowing accessory living units and home-based businesses in residential districts, instead of letting such permits be obtained through administrative approval.
The resolution also opposed administrative approval for food trucks in residential areas and said the ordinance should set further standards on the number of days and trucks, the trucks’ locations and how close they could be to residences.
In addition, MCA opposed administrative approval for special events hosted by home-based businesses. The resolution called for stronger limitations on commercial and promotional events in residential areas.
• Commercial-revitalization districts: MCA’s resolution opposed allowing the Board of Supervisors to reduce parking requirements in such areas. Instead, the ordinance should require that supervisors consider whether those districts readily are transit-accessible.
• Open space in cluster subdivisions: MCA opposed the proposed elimination of the minimum 50-foot dimension requirement and instead retain the current rule requiring supervisors to approve waivers of such dimensions.
The Fairfax County Planning Commission is slated hold a Jan. 28 public hearing on the zMOD proposal.
The Board of Supervisors is scheduled to hold a similar hearing March 9.
