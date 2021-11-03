[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Glenn Youngkin picked up just over a third of the Fairfax County vote on his way to statewide victory for governor.
According to election results reported Wednesday morning, Democrat Terry McAuliffe received 64.6 percent of the vote in Fairfax County, while Youngkin received 34.8 percent and Liberation Party candidate Princess Blanding garnered 0.5 percent.
(Fairfax is McAuliffe's home turf; he lives in McLean.)
Statewide, according to current tallies, Youngkin has received 50.7 percent of the vote to 48.6 percent for McAuliffe and 0.7 percent for Blanding.
Both local and statewide figures could change slightly as local electoral boards add mail-in ballots that arrive by Friday and decide the fate of provisional ballots.
