MCC picks up honor for Website redesign

The McLean Community Center has garnered an award for its Website redesign at the 2019 annual conference of the Learning Resources Network (LERN).
The conference, held in San Diego in November, brought together more than 800 delegates from around the world to exchange ideas and discuss issues of common interest to providers of lifelong-learning programs.
Judged by a jury of its peers, MCC was one of two organizations to receive an award for Website home-page design. In presenting the award, LERN president William Draves stated the designs signaled “what’s coming next in Internet home-page design for lifelong learning institutions.”
