MCC CELEBRATION OF DR. KING TO FEATURE MULTIPLE EVENTS: The McLean Community Center’s annual celebration of the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. will go “virtual” for 2021 with a trio of online initiatives.
• A book discussion focused on Raymond Arsenault’s “The Sound of Freedom: Marian Anderson, the Lincoln Memorial and the Concert That Awakened America” will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 13 at 7 p.m.
Though free, registration is required and must be completed by Jan. 12 at 5 p.m.
• A series on “the historical origins of whiteness and racism in the U.S.” will be held THURSDAY from Jan. 14 to Feb. 18 at 7 p.m., with registration closing at 5 p.m. the day before each session.
• A community-service project – “Our Beloved Community: Uniting Through Stories” – will ask local residents to pair with “story adapters,” who will interpret their stories into art forms ranging from videos to artwork.
For information on any of the efforts, call the center at (703) 790-0123 or see the Website at www.aldentheatre.org.
