McLean AAUW celebrates STEM excellence among high-school youth

The McLean area branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) on Sept. 18 gave 2022 STEM Achievement Awards to five local high-school students during a ceremony at the McLean Community Center.
The students spoke about their interest in STEM [science, technology, engineering and math], their involvement in STEM-related extracurriculars and their plans for future studies at the college level.
Recipients from McLean High School and their respective categories were Genavive Lotfi (math) and Elaine Liu (science). Winners from Langley High School included Jenna Cai (math), Abhaya Tyrka (science) and Eliana LaFleur (computer science).
In addition, a sixth student, Zaylie Tamashiro, received the Computer Science Award at McLean High School.
For the last nine years, the AAUW’s McLean area branch has partnered with counselors at local high schools to award STEM Achievement Awards to female students finishing their junior year. Each award, which is financed through the branch’s fund-raising, consists of a certificate and a check for $100.
The branch instituted the awards to encourage young women to pursue educational opportunities related to STEM. The criteria for the awards include a demonstrated record of overall academic success as well as a distinguished record of achievement in either math or science.
Career-center counselors at the schools manage the process of selecting the students. Members of the McLean area branch’s STEM Awards Committee who manage the high-school STEM Science Achievement Awards are Myrtle Hendricks-Corrales, Nina McVeigh and STEM chairman Judy Page. Hendricks-Corrales and McVeigh serve as liaisons to McLean and Langley high schools, respectively.
For more information on the McLean area branch of the AAUW, see the Website at mclean-va.aauw.net.
