McLean AAUW fund-raiser to feature Max Scherzer memorabilia

Area residents have an opportunity to own memorabilia signed by Washington Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer and at the same time support women’s and girls’ education.
The McLean area branch of the American Association of University Women’s (AAUW) used-book sale, its annual charitable fund-raiser, has been postponed again due to lingering effects of COVID-19. Instead, the group will hold a substitute fund-raiser featuring the Scherzer memorabilia, along with a request for contributions to support education and local scholarships for women.
In 2020, this fund-raiser raised enough money for the branch to fund scholarships for a woman returning to college at Marymount and Trinity universities and also support women’s education through AAUW Funds, a non-profit.
Donors will “get on base” with a contribution of $20 or more and also have the opportunity to “hit a home run” and own a Max Scherzer-signed baseball, bobblehead or baseball card.
A computer program will select the winners randomly. Entrants’ names will be included once for each $20 contribution, so multiple contributions increase the odds of selection.
For more than 50 years, the AAUW’s McLean branch has held an annual used-book sale that has raised many thousands of dollars to support girls’ and women’s education. While the alternative fund-raiser can’t match the book sale’s proceeds, but it will enable the group to continuing funding its scholarships and AAUW fellowships and grants.
Contributions can be made until Aug. 15 at https://bit.ly/3qUQCju. Donations may also be sent with full name, address and phone number to McLean Branch AAUW, P.O. Box 1002, McLean, Va. 22101.
