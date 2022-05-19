McLean AAUW honors students for inclusion efforts

The McLean Area branch of the American Association of University Women recently gave its Student Inclusion Recognition Awards for 2022 to Olivia Zhang of McLean High School and
Talia-Rose Diorio of Langley High School. Zhang and Diorio each received a certificate of award and $100 at association’s May luncheon at Riverbend Golf & Country Club in Great Falls.
At the luncheon, Diorio shared her commitment to build equitable and inclusive systems by creating within Langley High School three initiatives: the African-American Alliance, Military Buddies Program and Equity Coalition.
Zhang, who is McLean High School’s Student Government Association president, described the Be a Good Neighbor Initiative, the Student of the Month Award and her role as CEO of Cancer Kids First, an award-winning international non-profit organization that supports pediatric-cancer patients.
The Student Inclusion Recognition Award was created to acknowledge high-school juniors’ efforts to make their school environments welcoming to all.
The application reviewers were Myrtle Hendricks-Corrales, Tom and Nina McVeigh, Mafalda Marrocco, Barbara Sipe and Ruth Nowjack-Raymer. For more information about the AAUW McLean area branch, see the website at https://mclean-va.aauw.net.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
