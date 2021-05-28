[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The McLean Area branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) has selected six students – three each from McLean and Langley high schools – as recipients of the 2021 Math, Science and Computer Science Achievement Awards.
For the last eight years, the organization has partnered with counselors at local high schools to present these achievement awards to female students finishing their junior year. The program was expanded in 2021 to include an award in computer science.
The branch instituted the awards to encourage young women to pursue educational opportunities in STEM fields. The criteria for the awards include a demonstrated record of overall academic success and a distinguished record of achievement in math, science or computer science.
Career-center counselors at the schools manage the process of selecting the students. The following students received the 2021 awards:
• McLean High School: Susan Shobeiri (math), Vivian Kreeb (science) and Alex Vasilcoiu (computer science).
• Langley High School: Zhiyun “Mary” Zhou (math), Anvitha Puritipati (science) and Summer Parise (computer science).
Each student received a certificate of merit and a check for $100. The awards were financed through the branch’s fund-raising efforts. The students will be invited to a fall event for recognition by branch members.
Members of the awards committee managing the high-school Math, Science, and Computer Science Achievement Awards were Myrtle Hendricks-Corrales, Nina McVeigh and Judy Page, STEM chair.
For more information on the AAUW McLean Area branch, see the Website http://mclean-va.aauw.net.
