Woodbridge, VA (22192)

Today

Cloudy skies early then heavy thunderstorms developing this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 74F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 56F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.