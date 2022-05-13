McLean AAUW lauds student from STEM excellence

Gaby Bautista, a junior at George Marshall High School, on May 7 received the American Association of University Women (AAUW) McLean area branch’s 2022 STEM Excellence Award.
The STEM [Science, Technology, Engineering and Math] award is given to a female student or team from a high school in the McLean area with an outstanding project in the field of engineering entered in the Fairfax County Regional Science and Engineering Fair.
Students this year participated in a hybrid science fair, with both virtual and limited in-person judging. Each student submitted a six-minute video for judges Myrtle Hendricks-Corrales and Judy Page to review. The judges were impressed by Bautista’s project, “Angular Deflection of a Cantilever Beam.”
Bautista currently is taking a STEM Engineering class at Marshall and was able to use skills learned from that class in her project. In addition to the AAUW award, Bautista was selected as a first-place category winner in Engineering Technology: Statics and Dynamics.
As a student with one of the highest-ranking projects at the regional level, she was invited to, and participated in, the Virginia State Science and Engineering Fair.
Bautista was presented with the STEM Excellence Award at the May 7 branch luncheon held at River Bend Golf & Country Club, where she made a few remarks about her project and her interest in STEM. AAUW McLean area branch gave Bautista a certificate of merit and a $100 check during the luncheon.
Her father, Arnolly Bautista, also attended the event.
For more information on AAUW and its McLean Area Branch, see the Website http://mclean-va.aauw.net.
