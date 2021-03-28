McLean AAUW lauds winners of STEM essay competition

[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The McLean area branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) has announced winners of its 2021 STEM Essay Contest.
The contest was open to seventh- and eighth-grade students (girls and boys) at local public and private schools, who were asked to discover and publicize women who made a difference in science, technology, engineering and mathematics fields, but did not receive recognition for their contributions while alive and, in some cases, even today.
Students also were asked to explore the impact of the woman’s contribution on his or her life.
First place went to Zoe Robell, a seventh-grader at Longfellow Middle School, who at the March 16 awards ceremony read her essay on computer scientist and U.S. Navy rear admiral Grace Hopper.
Michelle Liu of Longfellow Middle received second place, and honorable-mention awards went to Carter Kunz of the Langley School and Brendan Li of Cooper Middle School.
Other women who were the subjects of the winning essays are Chien-Shiung Wu, a Chinese American physicist who worked on the Manhattan project and has been nicknamed the “Chinese Madame Curie,” and June Almeida, a Scottish virologist who discovered a group of viruses in 1966 that were later named the coronavirus.
Fourteen volunteers from the McLean area branch served as judges: Pam Bacher, Marie Briones-Jones, Marlene Chivavibul, Dorothy Hassan, Myrtle Hendricks Corrales, Sherry Joslin, Nina McVeigh, Tom McVeigh, Ruth Nowjack-Raymer, Judy Page, Caroline Pickens, Betsy Schroeder, Barbara Sipe and Adarsh Trehan. The essay contest was managed by a steering committee, consisting of Marlene Chivavibul, Myrtle Hendricks-Corrales, Betsy Schroeder and the organization’s STEM chair, Judy Page.
For information on the McLean area branch of AAUW, see the Website at http://mclean-va.aauw.net.
