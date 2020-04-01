The McLean area branch of the American Association of University Women has canceled its planned May 2 collection in preparation for its fall used-book sale, but plans on holding future collections as public-health conditions permit.
The organization is seeking used books, CDs, DVDs, computer software, children’s books, recent textbooks and records. Future collection dates are slated for Saturdays, June 6, July 11 and Aug. 8, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at SunTrust Bank, 515 Maple Ave., E., in Vienna.
For information and updates, see the Website at https://mclean-va.aauw.net.
