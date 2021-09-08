McLean AAUW raises funds for scholarships

Woodbridge, VA (22192)

Today

Some sunshine with a thunderstorm or two possible this afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 87F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 67F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.