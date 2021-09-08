McLean AAUW raises funds for scholarships

[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The McLean area branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) brought nearly $22,000 in support of programs for women through its recent fund-raising campaign, held in lieu of its annual used-book sale.
The event featured memorabilia signed by Max Scherzer, recently traded by the Washington Nationals to the Los Angeles Dodgers. All donors were entered into a drawing for items, and the computer program randomly selected an all-female contingent of winners: Marion Kettering, Becky Kilbourne, Casey Scott Laxton, Fran Pearce, Gayle Scott Parizer, Maureen Stratford and Phyllis Yoshida.
Funds raised will be split equally between scholarships and support of efforts by AAUW at the national level.
The 2020 and 2021 used-book sales were canceled because of COVID, but AAUW officials are hopeful they will be able to return to the tradition in the fall of 2022 at the McLean Community Center.
“While the total [from the fund-raiser] does not match what the used-book sale makes, it will still enable the branch to provide the local scholarships,” organizers said. “We know the money is greatly needed by these women, who are often single moms.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.