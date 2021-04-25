[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The McLean branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) will feature University of Virginia professor Barbara Perry discussing “Pioneer Supreme Court Justices Sandra Day O’Connor and Ruth Bader Ginsberg” on Saturday, May 8 at noon in an online presentation.
Perry is the Gerald L. Baliles Professor and Director of Presidential Studies at the university’s Miller Center, where she co-directs the Presidential Oral-History Program. She is the author or editor of 16 books related to the presidency or other facets of governance.
The community is invited. For information, see the Website at https://mclean-va.aauw.net.
