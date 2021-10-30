[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The 45th annual McLean Antiques Show, sponsored by the McLean Community Center and hosted by Dordy Fontinel Show Management, will take place on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 13-14, at the center.
More than 30 dealers in a wide array of items will be on hand.
“Antiques are the ultimate in recycling, and shoppers can invest in the future by recycling the past at the show,” said show manager Dordy Fontinel. “Buying quality antiques with a rich history that lasts for centuries is a very sustainable and good practice for the planet.”
Hours are Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $10, with coupons for $1 off available in the Sun Gazette and online.
An on-site café will lunch options, snacks and beverages.
For information, see the Websites at www.mcleancenter.org or www.dfshows.com.
