McLean Citizens Association (MCA) board members on May 4 approved a resolution backing a proposed final development plan for a new mixed-use building in Tysons.
PS Business Parks LP is asking the Fairfax County Planning Commission for approval of final plans for a 84-foot-tall, 560,000-square-foot building called The Mile Building B, which will be built in north-central Tysons.
The Board of Supervisors in July 2019 approved Building B and nine others as part of The Mile development. Building B will be built on 3.81 acres bounded by Rowling Street, Byton Street, The Mile Avenue and Westbranch Drive.
The building will have 300 to 400 residential units, plus 100,000 to 150,000 square feet of rental storage and 5,000 to 10,000 square feet of retail. Twenty percent of the residential dwellings will workforce-dwelling units, which are similar to affordable-housing units but have higher income thresholds.
“This is a unique mixed-use building,” said Robert Perito, who chairs MCA’s Planning and Zoning Committee. “There will be streetside access on all four sides.”
The developer intends to plant trees to meet the required 10-percent tree canopy within a decade. Stormwater management at the site will be handled with underground vaults, a “green” roof and bio-retention areas.
The Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on the proposal May 11. The commission’s decision will be final and not reviewed subsequently by the Board of Supervisors.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
